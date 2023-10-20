Titagarh Rail Systems Limited’s shares were up by 4.81 per cent after the company inked a contract with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for the design, production, supply, testing, commissioning, and training of 30 standard gauge cars, valued at ₹350 crore. This deal is for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase-II Project.

The manufacturing of these metro cars will take place at TRSL’s facility in Uttarpara, located in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, India. The project, executed by GMRC will extend the city’s existing network by 28.2 kilometers.

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) is a player in both Passenger and Freight Rail Systems, providing mobility solutions through the production of railway wagons, components, passenger coaches (EMU/MEMU), and Metro Coaches. TRSL is a private sector manufacturer of railway wagons and a recognised player in passenger coaches. The company has been granted substantial orders for wagons by Indian Railways and holds contracts for the production and supply of Metro Trains for projects in Pune and Surat.

The shares were up by 4.81 per cent to ₹833.25 at 1.17 pm on the BSE.