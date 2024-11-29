Titan Intech, a leading innovator in Embedded Manufacturing Services for OEM/ ODM solutions, has plans to raise ₹200 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures.

The funding, to be secured via public or private placements, will enable the company to accelerate its strategic initiatives in high-growth sectors.

Titan Intech leverages cutting-edge technologies and deep domain expertise to lead in IoT-driven energy efficiency, advanced display systems and weather monitoring solutions.

The company’s initiatives span diverse sectors, integrating high-precision engineering with innovative product design.

Titan Intech is advancing the field of high-resolution display systems with proprietary solutions in LCD, SMD LED and flip-chip Mini-LED displays. These technologies cater to education, railways, defence, virtual production and entertainment and automotive applications.

Titan Intech has partnered with Kakatiya Energy Systems to deploy IoT-enabled Centralised Control and Monitoring Systems for energy-efficient lighting. The company is currently executing a ₹20 crore project to revolutionise public and private lighting systems.

Sunil Ghanate, Wholetime Director, Titan Intech, said the company is focusing on delivering transformative solutions such as immersive display systems, IoT-enabled energy solutions and weather monitoring innovations.

The planned NCD issuance will solidify the financial base to scale projects that shape the future of technology-driven solutions, he said.

Founded in 1984, Titan Intech is a pioneering force in energy-efficient systems, IoT applications and display innovations. With a legacy of sustainability and innovation, the company continues to deliver impactful solutions that enhance infrastructure, empower industries, and uplift communities.