Escorts (₹286.4)

The outlook for the stock of Escorts is bearish. Investors with a short-term perspective can sell it at current levels. The stock tumbled over 4 per cent on Wednesday. It has been falling continuously over the last four trading days, plummeting about 10 per cent over this period. The bounce-back from the November low of ₹270 found resistance at around ₹331.

Both the 100-DMA as well as the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement resistance levels are poised at around ₹331. So, the reversal from ₹331 since the second week of this month, indicates that the overall downtrend that has been in place since October is intact. A revisit of ₹270 is possible in the near term. A strong break below ₹270 will see the downtrend extending to ₹260 and ₹256.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go short. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹299 for the target of ₹260. Revise the stop-loss lower to ₹280 if the stock moves down to ₹273.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)