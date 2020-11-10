Top 1,000 listed firms must have risk management committee: SEBI

SEBI has proposed to make it mandatory for top 1,000 listed entities to set up a risk management committee. Currently, the top 500 listed entities, in terms of market capitalisation, are required to set up such a committee.

“Considering the multitude of risks faced by listed entities, risk management has emerged as a very important function of the board. The Covid-19 pandemic has also reinforced the need for a robust risk management framework,” SEBI said in a consultation paper issued on Tuesday. The role and responsibility of the risk management committee may include formulating a detailed policy which shall include a framework for identification of internal and external risks faced by the listed entity. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief Risk Officer will also be subject to review by the risk management committee.