Top business headlines today: April 8, 2022

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Apr 08, 2022

11:15 am
About 5 crore Bandhan Bank shares change hands
11:00 am
Brent crude oil drops below $100 as bears gain upper hand
10:35 am
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent
10:11 am
Bharatpe CEO apologises for remark on salary row; firm says March salary paid
9:55 am
Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation on Friday; vows to fight till the last ball
9:35 am
Stocks that will see action on April 8
Published on April 08, 2022
stocks and shares
BSE
NSE
Crude oil prices
rupee
