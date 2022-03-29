hamburger

Live Top business headlines today: March 29, 2022

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Mar 29, 2022

11.59 am

Gold Futures slip tracking weaker crude, high US bond yields

11:30 am

Tata Steel UK using bacteria-technology to recycle its emissions

11.11 am

Personal care brand mCaffeine raises ₹240 cr in Series C

11.06 am

IPO Screener: Veranda Learning issue opens today

11.03 am

Sensex gains over 300 points amid positive global cues

11.02 am

Ruchi Soya files FIR against unsolicited SMSes advertising its ₹4,300 crore FPO

10.36 am

HDFC Bank to acquire 15% stake in IDRCL

10:35 am

Stocks that will see action today

10:20 am

Asian shares ride up as BoJ defends easy policy stance

10:00 am

Indian American Raj Subramaniam to head FedEx

9:45 am

Petrol up 80 paise per litre, diesel prices climb 70 paise

9:30 am

Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Published on March 29, 2022
stocks and shares
BSE
NSE
Crude oil prices
prices, inflation and deflation

