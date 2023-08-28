Brightcom Group has notified the stock exchanges about the immediate resignation of S L Narayana Raju from the position of Chief Financial Officer and M Suresh Kumar Reddy from the roles of Chairman and Managing Director.
A team for transitional leadership was recommended to manage the process of leadership transition. Additionally, the Board sanctioned the initiation of a CEO and CFO search to ensure uninterrupted essential operations.
A press release will be prepared and issued to inform the public, stakeholders, and investors about the departure of the Chairman & Managing Director /CEO and CFO in alignment with SEBI’s interim order. The communication will be truthful, professional, and consistent with the company’s values.