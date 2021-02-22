Torrent Power hits high on emerging highest bidder for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu discom

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The shares of Torrent Power recorded fresh highs on Monday after the company emerged the highest bidder for 51 per cent privatisation of the power distribution company (discom) in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
At 11:12 am, Torrent Power was trading at ₹378.75 on BSE, up ₹13.95 or 3.82 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹385.45. It opened at ₹385.60 as against the previous close of ₹364.80.
On NSE, it was trading at ₹378.20, up ₹12.80 or 3.50 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹385.60.
The company has announced that it has emerged the highest bidder for the sale of 51 per cent stake in the UT’s discom. The acquisition is subject to further formalities as prescribed under the tender documents.
The bidding has been undertaken as part of the Centre’s initiative to privatise distribution utilities of UTs to usher in efficiency, which will provide a model for emulation by other utilities across the country.
With the addition of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (including Silvasa) and Daman and Diu, Torrent will distribute nearly 25 billion units to over 3.8 million customers and cater a peak demand of over 5,000 MW, the company said.
Samir Mehta, Chairman, Torrent Group, said: “With this acquisition, Torrent will be entrusted with the responsibility to distribute over 25 billion units of power, which is equivalent to around 2 per cent of India’s total power consumption. This acquisition will significantly strengthen Torrent’s position as the leading power distribution company in the country with a presence in 12 cities spread across three States and one Union Territory.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...