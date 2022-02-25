Tracking global cues, a gap-up opening likely for Nifty

Indian markets are expected to open positive on Friday, the start of the new series. Remarkable recovery at the US markets ensured stability in the global markets despite the Russian aggression against Ukraine persists on the ground.

SGX Nifty at 16,570 indicates at least a 320-point recovery for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Thursday settled at 16,248.

US sanctions against Russia

The US stocks, which were down over 2 per cent in the early deal, rallied from a sharp drop after the US President Biden announced more sanctions against Russia. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished 1.5 per cent and 3.3 per cent higher, respectively, and the Dow Jones recouped 1,000 points to close 0.3 per cent higher.

Equities across the Asia-Pacific region too bounced back in early deal on Friday, albeit in the region of 0.3-1.5 per cent.

"What market participants feared about in last few days ultimately turned to reality and hence, the stock markets across the world reacted negatively," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com

"We saw capitulation in our indices too as the index saw one of the biggest cut of recent times. Technically, 16800 was the make or break level which was broken with a gap down opening and thus the trend turned negative. The follow up selling towards the last hour indicates signs of panic and nervousness amongst market participants," he added.

Heavy lifting by DIIs

According to analysts, what is heartening to see is the heavy buying by domestic institutions, outclassing the selling of FPIs in the last few days. On Thursday, too, DIIs bought shares worth ₹7,667 crore as against FPIs selling of ₹6,448 crore.

This, according to analysts, indicates that domestic institutions and retail investors are indulging in aggressive value buying. "Unlike earlier, retail investors who tend to get panic and offload shares when markets fall steeply, this time around, there seems to be some kind of composure in the behaviour of retail investors," they added.

Volatility index climbs over 3

However, as panic-gripped the market, the volatility index climbed past the psychological 30-point mark. India VIX on Thursday closed at 31.98 points.

Nilesh Shah, Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said: “It is difficult to predict the bottom of the market in a scenario like war. Events will shape the movement. The best thing for an investor is to follow asset allocation principles. This is likely to be a Buy-on-Dip Market albeit with lot of volatility in the near term.”