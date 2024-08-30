Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited (TRIL) announced today that it has secured orders totalling ₹252 crore from three domestic entities. The company, a leading transformer manufacturer in India, received orders for various types of transformers and reactors from SPIL (₹91 crore), KEPIPL (₹70 crore), and JSPL (₹91 crore).

The shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited (TRIL) were trading at ₹745.20 up by 35.45 or 4.99 per cent today on the NSE at 2:20 pm.

The orders include transformers ranging from 50 to 500 MVA and 33 kV to 420 kV class. TRIL expects to deliver these transformers by the next financial year. The company stated that these orders fall under the normal course of business and do not involve related party transactions.

TRIL, currently the second-largest transformer manufacturing company in India based on capacity, operates three plants near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With a workforce of approximately 1,200 employees, the company has established itself as a global manufacturer of power, distribution, furnace, and specialty transformers.