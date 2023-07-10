The shares of Ahmedabad-based software developer Tridhya Tech Ltd will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday July 13, 2023.

The ₹26.41-crore initial public offering (IPO) by the company received overwhelming response with over-subscription of over 72 times.

Non institutional investor category received the highest interest among investors and was subscribed 182.72 times. Retail segment was subscribed 67.62 times and QIB segment was subscribed 15.62 times, a company statement had informed after the closing of the bidding window on July 5. The issue had opened for subscription on June 30 and the issue price was fixed at ₹42 per share.

Company received bids for 32.87 crore shares against the 62.88 lakh shares on offer in the public issue, it said.

Loan repayment

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised for the repayment of unsecured and secured loans and general corporate purposes for the company’s business activities, it said in a statement.

Ramesh Marand, Managing Director of the company, said, “We are confident that with the support of all the stakeholders, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders.”

The IPO Committee of the company at its meeting help on June 27, 2023 in consultation of the book running lead managers to the offer finalized allocation of 14.31 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at offer price of Rs. 42 per share raising Rs. 6.01 crore. Company has allocated 9.54 lakh equity shares to Craft Emerging Market Fund – Elite Capital Fund and 4.77 lakh equity shares to Craft Emerging Market Fund — Citadel Capital Fund.

The company had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the markets regulator SEBI on April 14.

Set up in 2018, Tridhya Tech Ltd is a full-service software developer for e-commerce, web, and mobile application development and provides end-to-end tech solutions build an effective digital presence.