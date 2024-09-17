TVS Motor Company unveiled its upgraded flagship motorcycle, Apache RR 310, on September 16, 2024. Despite the launch, the company’s stock fell 1.53 per cent to ₹2,798.20 as of 11.09 am on September 17, 2024.
The new Apache RR 310 boasts increased power output of 38 PS and features such as aerodynamic winglets, cruise control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The motorcycle, available in two variants and three customisation options, is priced between ₹2.75 lakh and ₹2.97 lakh ex-showroom.
TVS says the new model is inspired by its Asia Road Racing Championship machine, which set a record top speed of 215.9 kmph. The company emphasises the bike’s racing pedigree and technological advancements, including a bi-directional quick-shifter and race-tuned dynamic stability control.
The launch aims to strengthen TVS Motor’s position in the super-premium sports motorcycle segment.
