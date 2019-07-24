Broker's call: TVS Motor (Reduce)

Reliance Securities

TVS Motor (Reduce)

CMP: ₹370.1

Target: ₹351

Aided by better gross margin, TVS Motor has delivered broadly an in-line performance in Q1 FY20, while PAT surpassed our estimate by 4 per cent. Its revenue and Ebidta grew by 7 per cent y-o-y (+2 per cent q-o-q) and 11 per cent y-o-y (+16 per cent q-o-q) to ₹4,470 crore and ₹360 crore, respectively. However, its PAT declined by 3 per cent y-o-y (+6 per cent q-o-q) to ₹142 crore partially impacted by higher tax rate.

TVS Motor’s Ebidta margin expanded by 26 bps y-o-y and 93 bps q-o-q to 8 per cent versus our estimate of 7 per cent, partially aided by new accounting standard and lower RM/Sales expenses. Volume declined by 0.5 per cent y-o-y (+2 per cent q-o-q) to 9,23,235 units, while average realisation grew by 8 per cent y-o-y due to price hike, higher export contribution and better product-mix.

As adverse impact of widening monsoon deficit on rural sales, price hike due to BS-VI implementation and competitive intensity would continue to drag TVS Motor’s profitability, we reiterate our ‘reduce’ recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of ₹351 (from ₹435 earlier).