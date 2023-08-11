TVS Motor Company has unveiled the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition (SSE). This line of motorcycles draws inspiration from two Marvel superheroes, Black Panther and Iron Man.

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition, priced at ₹98,919 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), is now available across all TVS Motor touchpoints.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) Commuters and Corporate Brand Dealer Transformation said, “The launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with two iconic Marvel characters marks another step in our successful collaboration journey with Marvel. TVS Raider has received an overwhelming response, especially from Gen Z, since its launch in 2021. This Offering will further build brand love for TVS Raider.”

The shares went up by 0.5 per cent to ₹1,356 at 12.23 pm on NSE.

