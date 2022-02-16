Tweak in surplus policy boosts LIC’s embedded value by 6 times: Analysts

IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation’s embedded value (EV) grew a whopping six times in six months to ₹5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021 largely in line with its revised surplus policy, international brokerage houses have said.

LIC’s surplus policy has now been changed to be on the lines of those for private life insurers and this may have helped bolster its EV, they highlighted in their notes on LIC IPO to their clients.

“Embedded value calculated as on September 30, 2021, has moved sharply to ₹5.4 lakh crore on the back of a decrease in future profit distribution in line with private peers. This is largely due to the shareholder’s interest in non-par funds increasing to 100 per cent. On a like-to-like basis without a change in distribution profits, EV would have been ₹1.25 lakh crore”, said UBS Research in its note to clients.

LIC’s EV as of end March 2021 stood at 0.96 lakh crore, according to its draft red herring prospectus.

The EV takes into account the adjusted net worth of the life insurer including free surplus and capital, coupled with the discounted value of future profits from in-force policies. It is now accepted practice to determine enterprise value — while taking the insurer to public markets— as a multiple of EV.

IPO on March 10?

The Government is looking to offload 5 per cent of its stake in LIC through an offer for sale that is widely speculated to open on March 10 and mobilise at least ₹65,000 crore ($8.6 billion) at a listing valuation of $172 billion.

At this scale, LIC would be the third-largest stock in India by market capitalisation and the 32nd largest by free float, ensuring an entry into mainstream indices e.g. Nifty 50, the UBS Research note added.

With $520 billion total assets under management, LIC is the largest institutional investor in Indian markets. Equity AUM of $130 billion gives LIC a 25 per cent share of domestic institutional equity AUM —a shade more than half of all equity mutual funds in India.

The LIC IPO’s likely mop up of at least $8.6 billion will be 25 per cent of the total record capital raising of $34 billion achieved in India in 2021, of which IPOs alone accounted for $16 billion.

What changed?

Till March 2021, LIC used to operate only one pool and shared 95 per cent of its participating surplus with policyholders leaving only 5 per cent for shareholders. This meant that 95 per cent of non-par surplus also used to be shared with policyholders and only 5 per cent with the shareholder.

Under the revised surplus policy, which is on similar lines to private players, LIC will share the entire non-par policyholders’ surplus with shareholders. It will also increase the shareholder allocation in par category surplus from 5 per cent currently to 7.5 per cent in FY23 and FY24 and finally to 10 per cent from FY25 onwards.

Positive for shareholders

It may be recalled that the LIC amendment Act substitutes section 28 of the LIC Act resulting in reduced bonus payout to LIC policy holders from 95 per cent to 90 per cent for par policies, and from 95 per cent to 0 per cent for non-par policies, bringing the payouts in line with private insurers.

This is positive for LIC shareholders (higher recoup from existing business and increased focus on profitable business), the UBS note highlighted. However, the flip side is that it creates a level playing field for private insurers, the UBS note added.

Profit can grow 10 times

Haitong International in its research report on the upcoming LIC IPO said “ Based on the EV/surplus ratios that we have analysed, the 6x (6 times) change in LIC’s Embedded Value from March 2021 to September 2921 seems in line with revised surplus policy”.

A recent note of Haitong International said that LIC’s true profit potential can be 10x (ten times) of its reported figure. It highlighted that LIC’s reported accounting profit is highly understated. LIC’s consolidated profit after tax increased to ₹2,974 crore in FY’21 from ₹2,627 crore in FY’19.

Valuation discount

Meanwhile, UBS Research has also highlighted that markets could be assigning a valuation discount to LIC versus listed life insurance entities ( which trade at 2-3.3x FY23E P/EV), owing to its traditionally savings heavy business mix, lower operating leverage (higher employee cost), heavier dependence on the agency channel and status as a state-owned enterprise.