In a late-night development on Tuesday, stock exchanges lifted trading curbs on stocks (market-cap of less than ₹500 crore) that come under Enhanced Surveillance Measures (ESM).

Under the revised ESM, exchanges will allow trade-to-trade (T2T) settlement with 100 per cent margin on daily basis from Monday. Earlier, trading was permitted once a week with Periodic Call Auction.

However, the voice against ESM for companies is getting louder, particularly after Mercury EV-Tech moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). Traders and companies feel that it is too little and will not serve the purpose of enhancing liquidity in those stocks.

Mercury EV-Tech has alleged the stock has become illiquid after it was moved to ESM-II, where trading was allowed only once a week with the price band of two per cent. Interestingly, the revised norm comes into effect a day before the Mercury EV-Tech case comes up for hearing in SAT on July 25.

‘Why listing fee?’

Most of the ESM companies, which have migrated from the SME exchange platform to the main bourses, have questioned the exchange for collecting annual listing fee and allowing to trade only once a week.

The trading in ESM securities will be settled under T2T mechanism with a price band of 5 per cent or 2 per cent. Under T2T settlement, investors are not allowed to buy and sell shares on the same day. Shares can be sold only after two days when it is delivered in the demat account. This mechanism itself will create artificial illiquidity in the shares, said Shantanu Dutta, an independent market analyst.

‘Need more relaxations’

Pulkit Sukhramani, Partner, JSA Advocates, said while the ESM framework does affect the market interest of companies, many of them, particularly in Stage II of the ESM, have been facing commercial issues. Investors have not been able to exit these companies since trading is permitted once a week and the scrips of such companies also become illiquid, he said.

“The recent circular has allowed trading on all days. The regulator must consider the issues faced by the market and hopefully more relaxations will be made in the future,” he added.

However, Shruti Sodhi, Partner, Khaitan Legal Associates, said while the restrictions under the ESM framework raised concerns on scrip liquidity, which was also the primary contention of Mercury EV-Tech, the relaxations in the framework resolve these concerns. Shortlisting of securities under the ESM framework is solely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the company, said Sodhi.

