Two companies get SEBI nod for IPO

Initial public offerings of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd, and Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd have received approval from SEBI in the past week.

These companies had filed their preliminary IPO papers with SEBI between December 2021 and January 2022. These companies obtained SEBI’s “observations” during March 29-31 2022, as per an update with SEBI.

The issuance of observations implies SEBI’s go-ahead to float IPO. SEBI is yet to issue observations for 49 IPO papers.

The IPO of agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹216 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,483,000 equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company.

Promoters Manjulaben Rameshbhai Talavia, Muktaben Jamankumar Talavia, Domadia Artiben, and Ilaben Jagdishbhai Savaliya will be selling shares via OFS. The offer also includes shares reserved for its eligible employees.

The IPO of Venus Pipes and Tubes comprises of 50,74,100 equity shares, according to the DRHP filed by the stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter.