Two Secretary-level officials nominated to SEBI Board

The Centre has nominated two Secretary-level officials to the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

While Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Secretary Rajesh Verma has been nominated as a Member in place of KVR Murty, Joint Secretary, MCA, the finance ministry has also nominated Ajay Seth, Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), to the SEBI Board.

Seth replaces Anand Mohan Bajaj, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

The SEBI Board comprises nine members, including the Chairperson. There are two government nominees and one RBI nominee (usually a Deputy Governor). Besides the four wholetime members of SEBI (there are only two now as two posts are vacant), there is also a public interest member forming a part of the Board.