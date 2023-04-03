Shares of Udayshivakumar Infra on Monday made a tepid listing at the bourses. As against the IPO price of ₹35, the stock slumped 10 per cent to close at ₹31.50 on the NSE. On the BSE, they closed a shade better at ₹33.39, down 4.6 per cent against the IPO price.

Over 14 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 24.88 lakh shares on the NSE. During the day, the stock hit a low of ₹29.15 on the NSE and ₹33.25 on the BSE.

Overwhelming response

The company had fixed the IPO price as ₹35, at the upper end of the price band of ₹33-35. The ₹66-crore IPO, which saw a robust response from all category investors, was subscribed 30.63 times.

While the portion reserved for non-institution investors was subscribed 60.42 times, the qualified institutional buyers’ quota received bids for 40.47 times, and the retail portion 14.10 times.

The entire issue is a fresh issue and the company plans to use the funds for incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The Karnataka-based company primarily operates on structuring roads, bridges, and irrigation projects.