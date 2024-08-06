The issue of Softbank-backed SaaS platform Unicommerce, with a price band of ₹102 to ₹108 a share, will open for public subscription between August 6 and August 8. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to 2.56 crore equity shares valued at ₹276.6 crore. Under the OFS, SB Investment Holdings (UK) Ltd, an affiliate of Japan’s SoftBank, will offload 1.61 crore shares, and promoter AceVector Limited (formerly known as Snapdeal Limited) will sell up to 94.38 lakh shares.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 138 equity shares, and in multiples thereof.

Anchor investors

SoftBank-backed SaaS platform Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd on Monday said it has garnered over ₹124 crore from anchor investors. It allotted 1.15 crore shares to 14 funds at ₹108 a share. SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Kotak MF, Nippon India MF, DSP MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, and Franklin Templeton Fund are among the investors who participated in the anchor book.

Founded in 2012, Unicommerce eSolutions is India’s leading e-commerce-enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company’s suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics service providers.

It serves a large and growing base of clients in India, including Lenskart, Fabindia, Zivame, TCNS, Mamaearth, Emami, Sugar, BoAt, Portronics, Pharmeasy, Cello, Urban Company, Mensa, Shiprocket, and Xpressbees.

IIFL Securities and CLSA India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.