Unifi Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unifi Capital, has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its mutual fund operations.

“This is a very logical moment in our institutional journey after 23 years as a portfolio manager. The mutual fund will complement our time-tested services,” said Sarath Reddy, Founder of Unifi Capital. He noted that the fund is designed to bring Unifi’s core absolute value investing process to investors seeking specialist funds with a focus on niche and rewarding opportunities.

The company has built an experienced mutual fund team by blending internal expertise with strategic external hires. George Alexander, appointed as the CEO of Unifi Mutual Fund, emphasised the firm’s commitment to investor-centric services.

“Through our mutual fund offering, we aim to leverage our established strengths in deep, bottom-up research to meet the diverse needs and risk profiles of investors. This is about delivering a high standard of asset management services, not just selling a product,” Alexander said.

Unifi Capital, founded in 2001, is a registered portfolio manager with assets under management (AUM) of approximately ₹27,000 crore ($3.2 billion) across equity and debt platforms via its PMS and AIF offerings in India and abroad, as of October 31, 2024.