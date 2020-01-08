Uniform stamp duty regime from Thursday

The uniform stamp duty regime will kick in from Thursday for traders in stocks and currency markets. Till now, brokers used to collect stamp duty at different rates based on the State they reside, from traders.

The stamp duty rate will be ₹1,500 per ₹1 crore for delivery (holding of shares for more than one day) and ₹300 per ₹1 crore in case of non-delivery (intra-day) trades. However, the new rates are only on the buy-side and not on both buy- and sell-sides, as currently charged.

Many States levied stamp duty of around ₹250-300 per ₹1 crore worth of intra-day and derivative trades. This has now been fixed at ₹300 for intra-day and ₹200 for derivative on every ₹1 crore worth of volumes.

The same for options trading is ₹300 and ₹10 for currency segment trading on ₹1 crore, respectively.