Markets

Union AMC’s Large and Midcap Fund to open on Friday

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

Union AMC has launched an open-ended scheme, Union Large and Midcap Fund. The new fund offer will be open for învestment between Friday (November 15) and November 29.

The allotment would be made on December 6 and the fund will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase from December 13.

The scheme is benchmarked to the S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap index. The minimum investment in the NFO has been fixed at Rs 5,000.

The scheme will predominantly invest in equity and equity-related instruments of large and mid-cap companies.

G Pradeepkumar, Chief Executive Officer, Union Asset Management Company, said the Indian equity markets are fairly valued now and several measures taken by the Government to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2025 augurs well for the equity markets in general.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this Gross Domestic Product growth could be blue-chip and emerging blue-chip companies. Hence, it makes sense for investors to be part of such an investment strategy, he said.

Union Mutual Fund is co-sponsored by Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. of Japan.

Published on November 14, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Silver rates