The initial public offering (IPO) of Uniparts India subscribed 25.32 times on Friday, the last day of issue closing.

The IPO, which came at a price band of ₹548-577 a share, received bids for about 2.57 crore shares against 1.01 crore on offer, according to data available with the exchanges.

The portion set aside for retail investors and HNIs was subscribed 4.61 times and 17.86 times, respectively, while the quota for QIB was subscribed 67.14 times.

The entire ₹836-crore issue is an offer-for-sale.

Anchor investors

On Tuesday, the company raised ₹251 crore by deciding to allot 43.44 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹577 a share, as part of the IPO process. The anchor investors include Nomura Trust, HDFC Trustee Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life India, Morgan Stanley, Carmignac Portfolio, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Invesco India, Mahindra Manulife, Carnelian Capital, and ICG Q.

Uniparts is a home-grown global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. The group supplies systems and components for the off-highway market and operates out of six manufacturing and three warehousing locations and one distribution centre across three continents, with its products reaching over 25 countries worldwide.

