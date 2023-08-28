Unitech International Ltd.’s shares were up by 17.22 per cent after the company reported a 1066 per cent increase in profit at Rs 1.48 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 12.77 lakh during the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues were down by 43 per cent to Rs 3.79 crore, compared to Rs 6.76 crore last year. Sequentially, profits were lower by 83 per cent, compared to Rs 8.90 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up by 17.22 per cent at Rs 6.40 at 10.41 am on the BSE.