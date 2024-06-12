The IFSCA has tweaked norms for direct listing on Gift IFSC exchanges. The final regulations are likely to be placed for approval by the end of this month.

“The rules will be notified probably early next month. Companies that are unlisted will be able to list on GIFT IFSC exchanges in the next two-three months. For listed companies, market regulator SEBI is the process of amending regulations, which are likely to be finalised in the next three-four months,” said K. Rajaraman, Chairperson of International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), on the sidelines of a BSE event.

Direct listing at Gift IFSC will offer unlisted Indian companies, especially start-ups and companies in the sunrise and technology sectors, an alternative avenue to access global capital beyond the domestic exchanges. Those already listed on the mainland will be able to tap the IFSC for raising capital in foreign currency from global investors.

Standing committee

IFSCA recently constituted a “Standing Committee on Primary Markets”. Besides direct listing, the committee will advise IFSCA on the scaling up of the global debt market in the IFSC and introduction of new financial instruments for facilitating capital raising.

Rajaraman said $500-million worth of offshore derivative instruments, or ODIs, have been written out of GIFT City. ODIs based on corporate bonds and g-Secs may gain traction, going forward.

The IFSCA chairman said the RBI and the government will have to take a call on allowing family investment funds that want to invest overseas through the Gift IFSC route.

Issuance of SGBs

He said the decks had been cleared for issuance of sovereign green bonds, which will be denominated in rupees. “It is up to the government and the RBI to decide on when they will issue the bonds,” he said.

IFSC had set up an expert committee to promote commodities trading. Rajaraman said silver worth 1,000 tonne has been traded on the bullion exchange at IFSC. “Gold futures will be launched in the next 10-15 days. In a few months from now, we will also look at silver futures,” he said.

Rajaraman said the traction for Gift City credit will go up in due course of time. “Over time, the cost of capital from Gift city will go down as investor confidence increases and more people deposit money into Gift City banks,” he said.