Broker's call: UPL (Neutral)

Experience Pagani’s new hypercar on a videogame
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Motilal Oswal
UPL (Neutral)
CMP: ₹576.9
Target: ₹630
UPL’s revenue (including Arysta) rose 91 per cent y-o-y to ₹7,910 crore (our estimate: ₹8,190 crore) in Q1 FY20. However, on a like-to-like basis (i.e., including Arysta in Q1 FY19), revenue was up 7 per cent y-o-y (volume growth: 5 per cent, price growth: 1 per cent and exchange gain: 1 per cent). Reported EBITDA was up 47 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,250 crore (our estimate: ₹18b; +11 per cent y-o-y on a like-to-like basis). Adjusted PAT declined 13 per cent y-o-y to ₹4.9b (our estimate: ₹810 crore).
Key concall takeaways: i) Maintained guidance of 8-10 per cent revenue growth and 16-20 per cent EBITDA growth for FY20; ii) Debt increased by ₹795 crore q-o-q due to $90 million payout on account of increased working capital in Arysta and $13-14 million payout for Biopen, an acquisition in Costa Rica.
Valuation view: We cut our earnings estimate by 2 per cent/9 per cent for FY20/21 to factor in higher depreciation and interest cost. High debt remains a key concern owing to the Arysta acquisition (significant rise in net D/E from 0.4x in FY18 to 1.8x in FY19). We value the stock at 14x FY21E EPS (about 10 per cent discount to its five-year average trading multiple, mainly due to its highly leveraged balance sheet). Our target price of ₹630 implies a 6 per cent upside.
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Audi’s sports utility vehicle gets a comprehensive refresh for the 2020 model year
The vehicle is a good fit for young buyers
India chief says customers should be free to choose what is most suitable
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The stock of Ajanta Pharma was on highlight on Thursday and gained 8.6 per cent accompanied by extraordinary ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...