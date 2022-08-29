US Fed’s aggressive rate stance spooks stocks; Sensex down 1,000 points early

Indian shares fell over 2% on Monday, in line with Asian peers, as a hawkish US Federal Reserve stoked fears of aggressive rate hikes.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain inflation quashed hopes that the central bank would soften its rate hike stance to prevent an economic slowdown.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.1% at 17,190, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 2.14% at 57,572.12.

Powell's speech comes at a time foreign investors are returning to Indian stocks after dumping them in the first half, as they look for higher returns amid expectations that major central banks will slow their rate hike cycle.

“Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labour market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses,” Powell said at the conference.

“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain,” Powell added.

In the backdrop of an over four-decade high inflation, the US Federal Open Market Committee in late July raised its key policy interest rate by 75 basis points to 2.25-2.50 per cent, anticipating that the increase in the interest rates will be “appropriate”.

Rate sensitive realty index was down 2.8%, while the IT index slumped 4.4%.