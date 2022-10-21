UTI Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in Q2 was up 2 per cent at ₹203 crores against ₹199 crore logged in the same period last year.

Income was up 15 per cent to ₹440 crore (₹383 crores). Expenses increased 12 per cent to ₹177 crores (₹158 crores).

Equity AUM of the fund house increased 13 per cent to ₹71,717 crores, while hybrid assets declined 2 per cent to ₹25,391 crores.

Income assets dipped 34 per cent to ₹12,716 crores (₹19,427 crores). However, liquid assets increased 8 per cent to ₹51,306 crores.

Passive funds asset jumped 37 per cent to ₹72,465 crore (Rs 53,046 crore).

Inflows through systematic investment plan was at ₹1,590 crores in the quarter under review. SIP asset was up 18 per cent to ₹20,565 crore.

Imtaiyazur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, UTI AMC said the economy is witnessing robust growth and steadiness amid global turbulence. Despite numerous headwinds, investors continue to be buoyant in the capital market.

UTI AMC continues to manage volatility while monitoring market movements closely and focusing on strategic roadmap with an endeavor to maintain growth in the upcoming quarters, he said.

