Valiant Communications Limited was awarded a project by ONGC for its “beyond the firewall” Cyber Security Defence strategy solutions. The solutions are aimed at enhancing the security of ONGC’s network, which is a part of India’s Critical Information Infrastructure (CII). The selected products from Valiant will include equipment designed based on the guidelines of the Government of India on cybersecurity.

The company report the solutions offered by Valiant will assist in detecting and acting upon intrusions, creating secure perimeters within the IT and OT Systems and providing early warning and response systems for cyber threats.

Inder Mohan Sood, CEO of Valiant Communications Limited, said, “We are very happy with the opportunity to deploy our advanced Cyber Security Suite in the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation network. While various initiatives taken by the Government of India, under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, such as ‘Aatamnirbhar Bharat,’ ‘Make in India,’ ‘Digital India,’ and ‘PMA Policy,’ the initiatives taken by the Government of India are helping domestic manufacturers of cybersecurity equipment in India and securing Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) in India. This support is further helping us to take these unique and advanced cybersecurity solutions to the world.”

Valiant Communications shares closed 2 per cent higher at ₹600.25 on the BSE.