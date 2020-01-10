Broker's Call: Varroc Engineering (Buy)

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
ICICI Securities
CMP: ₹446
Target: ₹555
We initiate coverage on Varroc Engineering (VEL) with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of ₹555, valuing the company on SoTP basis. Our analysis of Varroc Engineering’s business indicates: a) lighting business (VLS) remains well dominated by global peers with capability (capital being one of the factor for success); b) FY21 and FY22 are likely to be inflexion points for VEL as new customers’ programs ramp up (global/BS-VI) while operating costs stabilise; c) incremental LED penetration opportunity is highest amongst US OEMs; and d) BS-VI opportunity has potential to boost revenues by about 4-5 per cent.
Varroc Engineering’s profitability is expected to improve (at about 7 per cent CAGR FY19-FY22E) driven by normalisation of VLS profitability as its new plants stabilise. However, we believe VLS would require sustained investments in R&D and capacity if it strives to gain market share, which could inhibit peak RoCE. Nevertheless, we find the current FCF yield attractive at about 5 per cent on FY21E.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Breaking above a ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...