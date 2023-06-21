Supply-chain finance platform, Vayana TradeXchange (VTX) announced the commencement of its operations at GIFT IFSC in GIFT City, after securing licence from the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA).

The company is targeting trade financing volume exceeding $7.5 billion over the next 24 months.

Earlier this month, Bengaluru-based KredX announced the commencement of its commercial operations of export financing from GIFT IFSC.

VTX is a member of Factoring Chain International (FCI), the largest global representative body for over 400 factors across 91 countries. It looks to position itself as a key player in the origination and distribution of trade assets, facilitating end-to-end digital financing.

During the regulatory sandbox phase, VTX has completed 31 transactions valued at $1.5 million, showcasing its appeal to exporters, importers, and financiers.

“VTX going forward will also have Trade Credit Insurance as an offering on its platform. The best part is that VTX can play the originator and distributor role in primary and secondary markets for such trade assets,“ said Kalyan Basu, MD & CEO, Vayana TradeXchange.

In the near future, the platform will look at bringing together all the relevant participants in trade – exporters, importers, financers, insurers, logistics companies, shippers, customs, and regulators, deeply integrating itself with India’s digital public infrastructure.

Vayana also has a presence in the US, Singapore, and Dubai and collectively facilitates financing of over $1 billion per month for more than 3,00,000 MSMEs across 25 different sectors.