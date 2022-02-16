Vedant Fashions lists at 8 per cent premium

The shares of Vedant Fashions listed at ₹936 on the BSE, up ₹70.00 or 8.08 per cent over the IPO price.

The shares were listed at ₹935 on the NSE, up ₹69.00 or 7.97 per cent over the issue price.

The initial public offering of the company had struggled during the first two days. The IPO was subscribed by about 2.6 times.

The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹866, at the upper end of the price band of ₹824-866.

The company did not receive funds as the issue was entirely an offer-for-sale of 3.63 crore shares by promoters and shareholders, who included Rhine Holdings Limited (1.745 crore shares), Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF 1 (7.23 lakh shares) and Ravi Modi Family (1.818 crore shares).

Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “Vedant Fashions is among the top companies in the Indian wedding and celebration wear segment with the brand name Manyavar Mohey. The company’s financials suffered a setback due to the pandemic but returned to normal in the first half of FY22. The issue is valued at P/E 161(x) to its FY21 earnings and P/BV of 24.42(x) which seems to be overpriced.”

Ahead of the issue, it had raised ₹944.75 crore from anchor investors, who included marquee Investors such as Govt. of Singapore, Nomura Funds Ireland, Fidelity Securities Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI AMC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aditya BIrla Sun Life Mutual, HDFC Life Insurance, Pinebride Global Funds and Volrado Venture Partners.