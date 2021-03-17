Vedanta open offer begins on March 23 at revised ₹235/share

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s yet another attempt to delist Vedanta through a buyback offer may not cut ice with investors given the uptrend in the commodity market.
Vedanta Resource, the promoter group company, has offered to buyback 17 per cent of the floating shares at ₹235 per share, which is 47 per cent higher than the ₹160 offered in January. The offer opens on March 23 and closes on April 7. The company will spend ₹15,300 crore if the offer is fully subscribed.
Shriram Subramanian, MD of InGovern Research Services, a leading corporate governance firm, said though the offer price has been increased from last time, there is no compelling reason for investors to tender their share in the buyback offer of Vedanta, as commodities have been on a super cycle, which is expected to sustain given the economic revival across the globe post-Covid impact.
“Even if investors want an exit, they can offload their shares in the open market. Fundamentally, I do not think the open offer will push up share price in the stock market as the quantum of share the promoter is buying back is much less compared with the floating stock,” he added.
Last October, the promoters of Vedanta made a failed attempt to delist the company through a reverse book-building offer at ₹87.5 per share when the share price was at ₹120. Most investors tendered their shares at ₹320 a piece in that offer.
The promoter entity had acquired 4.98 per cent stake in the company for ₹2,959 crore from institutional shareholders through a bulk deal, and enhanced its holding to 55 per cent from 50 per cent. Promoters are allowed to acquire up to 5 per cent a year through creeping acquisition without triggering an open offer.
Early this year, the promoters made a voluntary open offer to acquire 10 per cent of Vedanta at ₹160 when the share price in the open market was at ₹182. This offer price has been increased to ₹235 and the buyback size has been increased to 17 per cent.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, said that at the current offer price, investors may not be interested, as the largest shareholder LIC had submitted all its shares at ₹320 a piece in last October.
Retail investors should not be much concerned about the promoters’ attempt to delist the company as at the time of raising stake in December, they have clarified that the move is only to simplify their holding structure, he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...