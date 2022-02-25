Vedanta shares up nearly 7% after ratings upgrade

The shares of Vedant Limited were up nearly 7 per cent intraday on Friday after CRISIL Ratings upgraded its long-term rating of the company to ‘CRISIL AA’ from ‘CRISIL AA-‘, and revised the outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘Positive.’

Amid a broad-based rally in the market, at 12:31 pm, Vedanta was trading at ₹360.85 on the BSE, up ₹22.95 or 6.79 per cent. It had opened at ₹343.25 as against the previous close of ₹337.90. It recorded an intraday high of ₹365.40 and a low of ₹343.25. It was trading at ₹360.80 on the NSE, up ₹22.75 or 6.73 per cent.

CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of the company to ‘CRISIL AA’ from ‘CRISIL AA-‘, and has revised the outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘Positive’. The short-term rating on bank facilities and commercial paper has been reaffirmed at ‘CRISIL A1+’

The rating action factored in “stronger-than-expected operating profitability (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation {EBITDA}), driven by elevated commodity prices during fiscal 2022, volume growth across businesses, and sustained cost efficiency, especially in the aluminium business.”

“The ratings continue to reflect the strong business risk profile of Vedanta, driven by its diversified presence across commodities, cost-efficient operations in the domestic zinc and oil and gas businesses, improved profitability in the aluminium business and the large scale of operations. These strengths are partially offset by high debt, large capital expenditure (capex) and dividend, and susceptibility to volatility in commodity prices and regulatory risk,” CRISIL said in its report.

CRISIL has further withdrawn its rating on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating ₹900 crore on receipt of an independent confirmation of their redemption. The ratings are withdrawn in line with the withdrawal policy of CRISIL Ratings, it said.

Ajay Goel, Acting CFO, Vedanta Limited said, “The upgrade in credit rating to AA/stable demonstrates superlative financial performance, improvement in corporate structure along with a sound capital allocation and balance sheet; the company remains well-positioned towards sustainable value creation.”

Separately, earlier this week, the company announced that the record date for determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Thursday, March 10, 2022.