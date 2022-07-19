Vedanta to pay ₹19.50 interim dividend

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has announced a dividend of ₹19.50 per share leading to an outgo ₹7,250 crore. This is the second interim dividend the company has announced for this fiscal. July 27 has been as the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the company approved the second interim dividend through a resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, the company said. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, it added.

The company had distributed ₹11,710 crore as the first interim dividend of ₹31.5 a share for this fiscal. Vedanta had cash and cash equivalents was at ₹32,130 crore as of March-end. Its net profit last fiscal was up 58 per cent at ₹23,709 crore. Promoters hold 70 per cent of the shares in the company.

Shares of the company gained 0.51 per cent on Tuesday to ₹239.