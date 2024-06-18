Veefin Solutions Ltd has acquired a stake in Mumbai-based Regime Tax Solutions. The move integrates Regime’s GST compliance and accounts automation solutions, TaxGenie and PayInvoice, with Veefin’s platform. The integration enables banks and financial institutions to offer a solution combining supply chain finance with GST compliance and invoice processing.
Veefin’s Managing Director, Raja Debnath; CFO Payal Maisheri; and Director Afzal Modak; will join Regime’s board, while CEO Rakesh Dube will continue to lead the company. It said last year, over 200 corporates had used PayInvoice to process invoices worth ₹65,000 crore, and TaxGenie had facilitated GST filings for over 1,000 corporate GSTINs.
This partnership aims to enhance AR/ AP capabilities for corporate clients, to provide financial institutions with tools for managing financial and tax compliance procedures.
However, the shares were down 1.24 per cent at ₹314 on the BSE.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.