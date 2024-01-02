Veerhealth Care Limited’s shares were up by 2.60 per cent after the company secured a Preliminary Sample Export Order valued at ₹41.50 lakh.

After validating products for the US market, the company has entered into a contract to manufacture and supply Oral Care products. The order has been secured from a top institutional supplier company in the US, with the entire execution planned for Q4 FY 23-24. Successful completion of this sample order is anticipated to lead to continuous repeat orders.

The company also aims to introduce other body care and skin care products. While the company has been successfully manufacturing and exporting various types of oral care products to East African countries, this foray into the USA market is expected to open up opportunities for global expansion.

