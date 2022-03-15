hamburger

Markets

Venture capital activity in India zoomed 217 per cent in 2021: Refinitiv

K.R. Srivats | Updated on: Mar 15, 2022

India ranked second after China among Asia-Pacific nations; VC activity in the country was valued at $36.5 billion in 2021

India came in second among the Asia-Pacific nations in terms of venture capital activity in the full year 2021 at $36.5 billion, up 217 per cent from a year ago, the latest report on Asia Pacific Private Equity Investments by Refinitiv, an LSEG Business, showed.

China led the Asia-Pacific nations with venture capital activity of $83.3 billion, up 65.5 per cent over 2020 levels. 

In all, Asia-Pacific venture capital activity totaled $152.2 billion across 6,272 transactions in the full year 2021. 

This reflected a 106.9 per cent increase in value and 69.1 per cent increase in volume from the same period in 2020,  the Refinitiv report showed.

Top venture investments

The Asia-Pacific’s top three venture stage investments totalled $10.5 billion, completed in the full year 2021. The largest is Taiwan’s Footprintku Inc with $3.8 billion, followed by Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd of India, with $3.6 billion in equity value. Rounding out the top three is SVOLT Energy Technology Co Ltd from China amounting to $3.1 billon. 

Asia-Pacific buyout deals

In 2021, Asia-Pacific buyout stage investments totalled a record high of $105.6 billion, a 61.2 per cent increase compared to a year ago. By the number of deals, there were 647 transactions during the year, an increase of 83.8 per cent compared to the full year 2020. A buyout is the acquisition of a controlling interest in a company.

After Australia and China, India was third with $16.2 billion and 176 deals for the full year 2021, a 93.4 per cent increase compared to the full year 2020.

Australia took the lead with $33.6 billion in value, a 241.4 per cent increase from the same period in 2020. China followed with $24.0 billion in value, up 298.8 per cent from a year ago.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd is among the Top Five PE buyout deals in Asia, with a deal value of $3 billion. Among the Top Asia Pacific Venture Capital deals were renowned names such as Flipkart Online Services Ltd with a deal value of $3.6 billion; Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd ( Swiggy) at $2.05 billion, Think and Learn (BYJU’s) at $1.75 billion; Blinkit India (formerly Grofers) $1.37 billion and Sporta ( Dream 11) with a deal value of $1.24 billion. 

Sequoia Capital India LLP ranked sixth among the most active investors in Asia Pacific Venture Capital Investment, with a whopping participation in 90 deals.

Published on March 15, 2022
venture capital

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you