Venus Remedies Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.59 per cent after the company secured Saudi’s approval for Enoxaparin in pre-filled syringes. This enhances its presence in Saudi Arabia, the GCC’s largest pharmaceutical market, and opens doors to GCC and MENA countries.

Enoxaparin addresses blood clot issues, which is vital in Saudi Arabia, where cardiovascular diseases are a concern. The global Enoxaparin market is projected to reach $5.35 billion by 2028.

Venus Remedies supplied $12 million worth of Enoxaparin globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, aided by an 80 per cent capacity boost from a new robotic line.

