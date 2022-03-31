Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 3.53 times on final day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions had been subscribed 3.53 times at the end of the final day of bidding. Against an offer size of 1.17 crore equity shares, the issue garnered bids for 4.15 crore equity shares. While the qualified institutional buyers category was subscribed 2.02 times, the non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 3.87 times. The retail portion was subscribed 10.76 times. The Chennai-based edtech company plans to raise ₹200 crore through IPO. The price band for the offer was ₹130-137 a share.

Ahead of the public issue, the Chennai-based edtech raised ₹46.75 crore from three anchor investors — AG Dynamic Funds picked up ₹25 crore worth of equity shares; Resonanace Opportunities Fund bought ₹10 crore; and Next Orbit Ventures invested ₹11.74 crore.

The company had finalised allocation of 34,12,500 shares to anchor investors, at an upper price-band of ₹137 a share.