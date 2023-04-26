ANMI, a pan-India industry body representing market intermediaries and stock brokers, has appointed Vijay Mehta (Chairman: Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd) as its 28th President for the year 2023-24. Commenting on his appointment as ANMI President, Mehta said, “I am humbled and honoured by the trust placed in me by the esteemed members of ANMI. In the current times of rapid changes and challenges, I believe it is imperative to focus on skill-development and technology to achieve our collective goals”.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit