Vipul Organics Ltd’s shares were up by 5.36 per cent after the company initiated the construction of a new facility in Sayakha, Gujarat. The 22,209 square meter facility on a 24,633.11 square meter plot, is located in Gujarat’s Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investments Region (PCPIR). The company acquired the industrial plot from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) and has received approvals for the building plan with environmental clearance.

The new facility is expected to enhance Vipul Organics’ production capabilities, particularly in the pigments and dyes segments.

The facility’s proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the proposed Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) would be an advantage. Additionally, its location next to Dahej Port will facilitate domestic and international logistics. The company reported a revenue of ₹151 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Its shares were up by 5.36 per cent at ₹180 at 12.52 pm on the BSE.