Volatility index slumping to 11.12 suggests a positive start to 2020

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
The rollover data of Nifty 50 Futures signal the market may maintain the positive momentum in the New Year. Though the Nifty 50 Futures saw a rollover of about 69 per cent, against the three-month average of 72 per cent, most short positions were allowed to expire.
The India VIX fell by 20.5 per cent in this series and is now at 11.12, which is the lowest in several months. Lower volatility suggests that declines could be used by investors as a buying opportunity.
India VIX, the widely used fear gauge number, indicates that market participants are not nervous now, compared with their attitude a few months back. The index had hit a high of almost 30 during May, ahead of the general elections. The index was hovering between 14 and 17 in the last six months, giving some anxious moments to investors.
The rollover figure also hints that longs’ open interest positions have been rolled over to the January Series, as the Nifty 50 January commands a premium of good 69 points and the February Series an even better premium of 105 points. This indicates that traders are willing to roll over the long positions expecting the market to perform better in anticipation of a market-friendly Budget.
The Bank Nifty saw a rollover of about 78 per cent, which is slightly better than the three-month average.
Single stock futures remained robust in terms of rollovers with over 90 per cent of positions moved to the next month series.
“FIIs’ net position in index futures has turned positive during the month, where they were having net short positions for the last 5-6 months. In single stock futures, FIIs continued to be net long with current net position at the highest level,” said Rahul Mishra, Assistant Vice-President — Derivatives, Emkay Global Financial Services.
An options concentration suggests that Nifty will remain in a range of 12,000-12500 for January, though 12,200-call holds decent open interest, making it the near-term resistance, he added.
Stock-wise, better rollovers are seen in Bajaj Finance, SRF, HDFC, JSW Steel, etc while lacklustre moves are seen in the capital goods and cement counters, Motilal Oswal analysts said in a note.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...