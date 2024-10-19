Waaree Energies has raised around ₹1277 crore from 92 anchor investors that includes 17 mutual funds, global pension funds and sovereign funds.

The company allotted 8.5 million shares to the anchor investors at the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹1503 a share. Of the total a third was allocated to the domestic mutual funds who were investing through 45 schemes.

Some of the largest investors included names such as Nomura, a pension fund managed by Blackrock, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund, Leading Light Fund VCC, Necta Bloom VCC, among others.

The IPO price band for Waaree Energies has been fixed at ₹1427-1503 a share and the issue is open from Monday to Wednesday next week.

The company, a leading manufacturer of solar PV modules with an installed capacity of 12 GW, has filed for an IPO in which it is raising ₹3600 crore through a fresh issue and promoters and others are selling 4.8 million shares through an offer for sale.