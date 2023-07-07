The fear of US Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate spooked the bullish sentiment in the market, leading to bellwether Sensex losing 505 points and all other sectoral indices, except for auto and PSU bank, ending in the red. The rupee also closed at its weakest level in a month.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 recorded a loss of 165 points to settle at 19,332 in a volatile trading session on Friday. The index initially surged to 19,524 in the morning but came under selling pressure in the later part of the trading session.

Booking profit

With a run up of over 4 per cent in the last eight trading sessions, retail and domestic institutional investors preferred to book profit at a higher level. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made net equity share purchase of ₹790 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹2,964 crore worth of shares.

While the PSU banks and media shares bucked the bearish trend, sectors such as FMCG and real estate succumbed to selling pressure.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head — Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said globally, sentiments turned sour after strong US private jobs data raised the probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in its upcoming meeting. Investors look ahead to the release of the US non-farm payrolls late on Friday to provide further clues into the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, he said.

Going forward, markets are likely to sustain the current momentum, as stock-specific action will pick up with the onset of the Q1 FY24 earning season, he said.

Increased volatility

Investors remained cautious, considering the potential negative impact of impending interest rate hikes, the strength of the US dollar and rising crude oil prices supported by OPEC production cut.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said heightened trade tensions between the US and China, along with uncertainties stemming from the hawkish FOMC minutes, tested the risk appetite of global investors. The sharp increase in US private payroll data led to expectations of a prolonged high-interest rate environment, resulting in a spike in US bond yields and increased volatility in global equities, he added.

Weak rupee

The rupee on Friday closed at its lowest level in over a month in the wake of the dollar gaining strength. The Indian currency, which opened weaker at 82.65, closed at 82.74 per dollar, down 23 paise compared with the previous close of 82.51.

The dollar index has strengthened on expectations the US Fed will resume rates in the backdrop of strong job market data. This weighed on Asian currencies, including the rupee, said Rama Chandra Reddy, Head-Treasury, Karur Vysya Bank. Overall, the rupee has weakened by 70 paise on week (last Friday to this Friday).