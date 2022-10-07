Grip, an alternative investment platform, has become the first wealth-tech platform to offer exchange traded Securitised Debt Instruments (SDI). On Friday, the SDIs offered by Grip were listed at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This SDI — basically a fixed return investment instrument introduced by SEBI in 2008 — is an investment offering to individual investors . The product is the first of its kind to be launched by an Indian fintech with the first issuance offering under a SEBI regulatory framework, rated and listed fixed income instrument offering 18 per cent IRR to individual investors.

Wealth creation

Nikhil Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Grip, said, “The launch of SDIs stems from our commitment to democratise wealth creation opportunities to all and is also part of our broader strategy to only offer regulatory compliant products.

Through fractionalised investments, individual investors will be able to avoid stock market volatility and invest in opportunities alongside strategic investors and well-known venture capital funds. We are confident the SDI offering will open a whole new asset class and as a platform we aim to make subsequent offerings available to a larger audience.” ”

Diversifying investment

This SDI offering will empower investors to diversify their portfolio across four companies in high-growth industries with a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh. Backed by prominent institutional investors, the companies include Furlenco, Zypp Electric, BigSpoon and Battery Smart, all of whom have a proven repayment track record on the Grip platform.

Individual investors will be able to leverage Grip’s track record in leasing transactions and make monthly leased investments across industries and subsequently yield returns every month.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India , said “The listing of securitised debt on NSE marks an important milestone for the debt segment. NSE is committed to the development of the debt market in India. This issuance shall pave way for listing of more securitised debt instruments”.

He said that NSE has been playing a pivotal role in developing Indian capital markets and has introduced several new products and services such as derivatives, ETFs, SLB, EBP, and REITS/ InvITs. “We continuously strive to expand capabilities to effectively cater to market participants for helping capital formation in India with the support of pioneering technologies and innovative market-driven products”, Chauhan added.