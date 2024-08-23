AI-powered equity investment platform InvestorAi has raised ₹80 crore in a Series A round from Ashish Kacholia, Founder of Lucky Investment Managers, and his associates.

The funds raised will be used to develop new AI products and scale up sales and operations in response to the huge market opportunity in India.

Founded in 2018, InvestorAi has a singular, outcome focused mission - to use AI technology to produce winning investment outcomes for GenZ, Millennials and other digital investors.

Its products use AI models and robotics to create stock recommendations for the Indian market. These recommendations are then packaged into easy-to-use investment solutions that combine recommendation and delivery into a one-click user experience.

The company’s proprietary AI techniques and models help convert complex financial data into images (exponentially increasing prediction accuracy), genetic algorithms, and other techniques to create investment-ready equity baskets (model portfolios).

InvestorAi has over 15 equity baskets with different strategies. Some of them are now in their third year, with compelling returns. All baskets have significantly beaten the index in the last 12 months and since inception.

Commenting on the fundraise, Akshaya Bhargava, Chairman and Co-Founder of InvestorAi, said, “Sophisticated AI has long been the exclusive preserve of big hedge funds like Renaissance and Citadel. We set up InvestorAi with the vision of bringing this advanced AI technology to retail investors and we pride ourselves in our 3 year track record of delivering strong investment returns that have consistently beaten the index by a big margin. India is an incredible market with its unique digital infrastructure, leading exchange capabilities, digital friendly investor base and a scorching rate of growth in retail investor accounts.”

InvestorAi products are currently available through some of the most reputed names in the broking industry, including HDFC Securities, Geojit, PL, JM Financial Services, Yes Securities, IIFL Securities, 5Paisa, and Axis Securities.