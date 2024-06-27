June 27, 2024 15:12

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered analyst, said, “WHIRLPOOL opened with a 16.5% gap up in the latest trading session and was seen trading within a wide range of 19.5% in intraday. It is now trading at a market price of Rs. 1995, lower than the day’s high of Rs. 2199. Judging by its current momentum, the stock seems to be in an overbought condition. Hence, I suggest waiting for it to cool off before making any bet. Interested traders and investors may consider exploring the buying range of Rs. 1689-1750 for a target price of Rs. 2250 to 3000. However, they must be mindful and set a stop loss at Rs. 1400, when holding for a period of 5-15 weeks.”