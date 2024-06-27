Whirlpool of India share price, Whirlpool stock price updates: Find all the updates related to Whirlpool of India share prices and major developments here.

ALL UPDATES

  • June 27, 2024 15:12

    Whirlpool of India News Updates: Stock market analyst VLA Ambala on Whirlpool of India

    VLA Ambala, SEBI registered analyst, said, “WHIRLPOOL opened with a 16.5% gap up in the latest trading session and was seen trading within a wide range of 19.5% in intraday. It is now trading at a market price of Rs. 1995, lower than the day’s high of Rs. 2199. Judging by its current momentum, the stock seems to be in an overbought condition. Hence, I suggest waiting for it to cool off before making any bet. Interested traders and investors may consider exploring the buying range of Rs. 1689-1750 for a target price of Rs. 2250 to 3000. However, they must be mindful and set a stop loss at Rs. 1400, when holding for a period of 5-15 weeks.”

  • June 27, 2024 14:41

    Whirlpool of India Stock Price Updates: The shares were up by 7.73% to ₹1,980 on the NSE, while on the BSE, the stock traded at ₹1,982.10, up by 7.90%.

  • June 27, 2024 12:27

    Whirlpool of India Stock Price Updates: The shares were up by 9.34% to ₹2008.65 on the NSE, while on the BSE, the stock trades at ₹2,002.35, up by 9.01%

  • June 27, 2024 11:55

    Whirlpool of India News Updates: Whirlpool of India stock rallies 19% on Bosch bid news

    Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 19% on Thursday following a Reuters report that German engineering giant Robert Bosch is considering a bid for the company’s US-based parent, Whirlpool Corporation. According to sources cited by Reuters, Bosch has been consulting with potential advisers regarding a possible offer for Whirlpool, which boasts a market capitalization of approximately $4.8 billion.

  • June 27, 2024 11:53

    Whirlpool of India Share Price Live Today: The shares were up by 9.45% to ₹2010.50 on the BSE, while on the NSE, the stock traded at ₹2,022.80, up by 10.11%.

