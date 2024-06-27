Whirlpool of India share price, Whirlpool stock price updates: Find all the updates related to Whirlpool of India share prices and major developments here.
ALL UPDATES
- June 27, 2024 15:12
Whirlpool of India News Updates: Stock market analyst VLA Ambala on Whirlpool of India
VLA Ambala, SEBI registered analyst, said, “WHIRLPOOL opened with a 16.5% gap up in the latest trading session and was seen trading within a wide range of 19.5% in intraday. It is now trading at a market price of Rs. 1995, lower than the day’s high of Rs. 2199. Judging by its current momentum, the stock seems to be in an overbought condition. Hence, I suggest waiting for it to cool off before making any bet. Interested traders and investors may consider exploring the buying range of Rs. 1689-1750 for a target price of Rs. 2250 to 3000. However, they must be mindful and set a stop loss at Rs. 1400, when holding for a period of 5-15 weeks.”
- June 27, 2024 14:41
Whirlpool of India Stock Price Updates: The shares were up by 7.73% to ₹1,980 on the NSE, while on the BSE, the stock traded at ₹1,982.10, up by 7.90%.
- June 27, 2024 12:27
Whirlpool of India Stock Price Updates: The shares were up by 9.34% to ₹2008.65 on the NSE, while on the BSE, the stock trades at ₹2,002.35, up by 9.01%
- June 27, 2024 11:55
Whirlpool of India News Updates: Whirlpool of India stock rallies 19% on Bosch bid news
Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 19% on Thursday following a Reuters report that German engineering giant Robert Bosch is considering a bid for the company’s US-based parent, Whirlpool Corporation. According to sources cited by Reuters, Bosch has been consulting with potential advisers regarding a possible offer for Whirlpool, which boasts a market capitalization of approximately $4.8 billion.
- June 27, 2024 11:53
Whirlpool of India Share Price Live Today: The shares were up by 9.45% to ₹2010.50 on the BSE, while on the NSE, the stock traded at ₹2,022.80, up by 10.11%.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.