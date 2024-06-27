June 27, 2024 11:55

Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 19% on Thursday following a Reuters report that German engineering giant Robert Bosch is considering a bid for the company’s US-based parent, Whirlpool Corporation. According to sources cited by Reuters, Bosch has been consulting with potential advisers regarding a possible offer for Whirlpool, which boasts a market capitalization of approximately $4.8 billion.