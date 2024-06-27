Whirlpool of India share price today, Whirlpool stock price live updates: Find all the live updates related to Whirlpool of India share prices and major developments here.

  • June 27, 2024 12:27

    Whirlpool of India Stock Price Updates: The shares were up by 9.34% to ₹2008.65 on the NSE, while on the BSE, the stock trades at ₹2,002.35, up by 9.01%

  • June 27, 2024 11:55

    Whirlpool of India News Updates: Whirlpool of India stock rallies 19% on Bosch bid news

    Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 19% on Thursday following a Reuters report that German engineering giant Robert Bosch is considering a bid for the company’s US-based parent, Whirlpool Corporation. According to sources cited by Reuters, Bosch has been consulting with potential advisers regarding a possible offer for Whirlpool, which boasts a market capitalization of approximately $4.8 billion.

  • June 27, 2024 11:53

    Whirlpool of India Share Price Live Today: The shares were up by 9.45% to ₹2010.50 on the BSE, while on the NSE, the stock traded at ₹2,022.80, up by 10.11%.

